Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.98) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.58). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RARE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $100.50 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $2,002,212.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,352.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,783 shares of company stock worth $10,818,758. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

