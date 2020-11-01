Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 160.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.