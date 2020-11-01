Research Analysts Set Expectations for BankUnited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKU. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of BKU opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

