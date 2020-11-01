Research Analysts Set Expectations for ASGN Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. ASGN has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ASGN by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,827,000 after buying an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,222,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $705,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,579.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $293,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,524 shares of company stock worth $8,119,207. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

