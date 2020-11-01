Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $36.15 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 358,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

