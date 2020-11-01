Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $24.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $687.98 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $725.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $693.34 and a 200-day moving average of $618.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,281 shares of company stock valued at $53,964,776 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

