Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RNECY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Renesas Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

