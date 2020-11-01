RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RNLSY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $4.92 on Thursday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

