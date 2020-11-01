Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.08 and last traded at $32.20. Approximately 52,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 16,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

