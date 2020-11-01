Regis (RGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Regis to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $60.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $5.54 on Friday. Regis has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $197.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

In other Regis news, Director David Patrick Williams sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,464.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO James A. Townsend purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

