RealChain Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. RealChain has a market capitalization of $68,963.33 and approximately $4,498.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00030481 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.53 or 0.03849855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00026702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00211115 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,297,437 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

