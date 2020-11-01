Raymond James Reiterates “C$18.00” Price Target for Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at C$15.25 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$11.11 and a one year high of C$18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.