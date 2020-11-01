Raymond James Reiterates $94.00 Price Target for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James set a $94.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,006 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,269,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after acquiring an additional 801,403 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6,000.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 783,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 770,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,564,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 622,123 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.