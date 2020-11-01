Raymond James Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $90.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.20.

First Solar stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,738,898 shares of company stock worth $599,198,523 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 150.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

