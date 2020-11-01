Raymond James Analysts Give Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) a C$14.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ALS opened at C$10.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.69 million and a P/E ratio of 32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.15. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$12.32.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

