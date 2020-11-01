Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Equinix worth $146,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Equinix by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $731.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $778.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.19. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.70.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

