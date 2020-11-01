Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 45,754 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,754 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Docusign worth $22,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Docusign by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Docusign by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,756,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $202.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

