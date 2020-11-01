Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 4,100 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 177.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 70,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 430,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,899,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.58.

Shares of LULU opened at $319.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.