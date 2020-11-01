Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 35,500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

