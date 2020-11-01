Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 17,200 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Okta worth $32,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 109.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $12,238,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,668,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $209.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $251.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

