Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 115,200 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

NYSE AMT opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.06. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

