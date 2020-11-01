Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $89,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

