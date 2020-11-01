Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $55,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,248,000 after buying an additional 214,997 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 41.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 360,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 42,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securiti increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

