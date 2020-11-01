Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,896 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $29,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $11,528,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $36,241,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total transaction of $33,557,042.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,417,484 shares of company stock valued at $139,873,801. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4,537.50. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

