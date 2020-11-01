Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Danaher worth $179,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR opened at $229.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $240.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

