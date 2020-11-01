Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 900 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of AutoZone worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in AutoZone by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.00.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,064 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,128.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,175.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

