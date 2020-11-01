Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 59,700 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $39,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

