Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 34,400 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.13% of Dollar General worth $66,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,765,000 after acquiring an additional 596,683 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 516,031 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after acquiring an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,544,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Dollar General stock opened at $208.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $224.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

