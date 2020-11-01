Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 28,600 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,101 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $26,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

