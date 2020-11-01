Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 1,400 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $34,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $436.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.65.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,850 shares of company stock worth $20,974,610. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

