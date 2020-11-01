Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 102,800 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 381,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 54,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $71.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

