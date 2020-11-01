Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.74.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $278.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -103.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

