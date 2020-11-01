Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $43,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

