Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of eBay worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 49.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 127.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after buying an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

eBay stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

