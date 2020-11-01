Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Synopsys worth $27,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Synopsys by 66.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $213.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $232.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

