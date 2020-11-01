Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $130,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -242.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

