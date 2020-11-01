Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $29,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

CHD stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

