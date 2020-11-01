Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $96.79 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $96,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $252.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day moving average is $286.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.15.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

