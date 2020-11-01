Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $57.46 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $57,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

