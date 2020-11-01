Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $34.43 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.31% of Guardant Health worth $34,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $943,144.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,168.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $22,707,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,317,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,750,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,578,084 shares of company stock valued at $766,308,601. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $106.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $114.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.