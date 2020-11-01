Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $31.85 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $31,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $262,758.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,586,753.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,774,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

