Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $29.44 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Shares of EL opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.81. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $235.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

