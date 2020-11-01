Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $28.22 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Robert Half International worth $28,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.