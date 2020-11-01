Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $24.44 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,623,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 90.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after buying an additional 596,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

MCK stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.