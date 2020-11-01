Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $22.25 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.