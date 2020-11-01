Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $22.19 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,886 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $304.37 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.08.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

