Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $165.60 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $165,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $6,415,883.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.34. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

