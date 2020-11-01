Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 267,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,622,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 57.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $59,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 15,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $314.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

