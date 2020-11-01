Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $24,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

TSCO opened at $133.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.