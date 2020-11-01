Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $543.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.49 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.64.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

